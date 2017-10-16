Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre opens new building

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre (EYC) opened their doors to a new purpose built building last month.

The family-run business, which is based in Boothby Pagnell, was set up in 2002 with directors Kathryn Spence and two of her daughters Charlotte Spence and Kate Robinson. Kathryn’s husband, Brian Spence, is the farmer and works closely with the EYC.

Originally opened as a farm diversification project, it has been an integral part of the community ever since, despite original planning only being granted for a series of temporary buildings, due to it being based on a working farm.

But as it quickly grew into a successful business over the next 15 years, planning permission for a new purpose built building was granted in 2016 and work commenced in March this year.

Manager Kate Robinson said: “We felt that it was time to update the building.”

Designed by Steven Dunn Architects Ltd, the new building is split into five main rooms,

Kate added: “We will now be able to offer more places to help implement the 30 hour funding. Our staff have been amazing in supporting us with the move over and creating new environments. We are all looking forward to evolving the spaces and gardens over the next year. We would also like to thank the Department for Education for the capital grant we received. It has meant that we have been able to build our dream nursery. We are very proud at what has been achieved and are thankful to our architect and contractors for completing it in such a tight timeframe. We are excited for the future and the opportunities now open to us.”

The early years centre was one of the first settings in Lincolnshire to set up a Forest School in 2009, and now have seven qualified forest school leaders.

Forest School is integral to the approach of the EYC and involves children accessing the woods on a regular basis all year round. It enables children to take calculated risks by building fires, using tools and climbing trees, while exploring the natural environment,

For more information, visit www.greatwoodfarm.co.uk