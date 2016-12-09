Green light for candlelit carols outside Grantham Hospital on Christmas Eve

A self-proclaimed ‘Christmas Elf’ is putting on Christmas carol singing by candlelight outside Grantham Hospital – and she wants the town’s community to be part of it.

As reported by the Journal last week, Maureen Malone has been working on a festive event for the day before Christmas.

She hopes it will boost staff morale and bring the town together at a time when it is being shaken by the overnight closure of A&E and news this week of a major healthcare shake-up.

It is also hoped the event will bring a smile to the faces of patients who will sadly be in hospital over the festive period.

This week, Maureen has been given the green light by hospital bosses to hold the candlelight carol singing right outside the A&E department.

She said: “There’s been a lot of support for the idea, a positive feeling among the community.

“Let’s put the placards down for a minute and say ‘merry Christmas Grantham Hospital’. Give the gift of your voice and your time for just one hour – it’s the ultimate gift.

“Let’s hope it snowballs into a huge gathering.”

The scene will be set thanks to a kind donation of an eight-feet tall Christmas tree by Homebase in Grantham, and lights by the town’s Wilko’s store, while pianist and bassist John and Debbie Duncan will accompany the singing.

Singing will begin at 7pm and will last around an hour.

Maureen has been visiting churches in Grantham this week to ask that church-goers be encouraged to go along before they attend Christmas Eve church services.

Anyone who would like to volunteer their help is asked to call Maureen on 07896 892161.

Christmas will spread into the hospital this year thanks to the resurrection of a ‘best dressed tree’ competition between wards. Trees have been donated by Dr Boardman, Mr and Mrs Paul Bakker, of Sandcliffe Road, and the Vincent family from Derby.

