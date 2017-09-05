Gritters gear up for new season tackling Lincolnshire’s roads

The summer may only just be coming to a close, but the county’s gritting team are already looking ahead to the winter.

Lincolnshire’s gritters will again be on call 24/7 between October and April, keeping the county moving whatever the weather.

When the temperatures drop they will treat every A and B road in the county – that’s nearly 2,000 miles of highway.

Preparations are already under way, with the council stockpiling around 35,000 tonnes of salt. Over the next few weeks, the drivers will be test-driving their vehicles before going out on a full practice run at the end of September.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Our team make every effort to keep major roads clear for those who need to use them. That often means getting out on the roads in the early hours of the morning when the rest of us are still in bed.

“While it’s impossible for us to grit every road, we aim to provide a safe route to and from every town and village.

“We have a fleet of 43 gritters, including four of the biggest and most-advanced snow-clearing vehicles in the country.”