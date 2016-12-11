Happy 50th birthday Paul!

It is a very important year for Paul Perrin who is the current captain of Belton Woods Golf Club – in what is the club’s 25th anniversary year.

Oh, and he will be celebrating his 50th birthday today (Sunday).

Paul has worked for Sharman’s Agricultural covering the Melton, Grantham and Leicester area for the last 28 years selling John Deere, JCB and other farm machinery.

Due to his job he is very well known locally and you will find him on duty at the Sharman’s unit at Melton Mowbray cattle market every Tuesday ,where he has an array of visitors each week enjoying his hospitality.

It goes without saying that golf plays a big part in his life, but other hobbies include travelling and cycling.

And, as is traditional, during his year as captain at Belton Woods he has been very involved in fundraising, and he has raised more than £5,000 for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan.

Paul can also look forward to celebrating his silver wedding anniversary next year.