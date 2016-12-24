Happy 86th birthday to the Journal’s wonderful cartoonist, Terry Shebourne

Happy 86th birthday Terry!

Our very own cartoonist, Terry Shelbourne, turns 86 today (Saturday), so what better time to share with readers this fantastic caricature he’s created of himself.

Journal readers will know Terry very well as he’s been an important part of the Journal team for more than 25 years.

Tuesday mornings are the team’s favourite time of the week, when Terry arrives with a cheery call of ‘morning guys and gals’ and shows us the week’s masterpiece. There can’t be many well-known people in Grantham who haven’t had their features captured by eagle-eyed Terry!

Of course, his talents go much further back than his time at the Journal, to when he was a boy at the original Boys’ Central School. He went on to study at the Nottingham College of Arts before taking a job as cartoonist for John Coxworth, working for him again after National Service as signwriter.

Remarkably, at one time Terry had painted the pictorial sign for every pub in Grantham.

Terry can often be seen riding around town on his bicycle, and has many friends who visit the home he shares with wife Celia - and are sometimes treated with delicious yum yums alongside their coffee!

Happy birthday Terry! We hope you have a lovely day.