Harby Harlequins are off to see the wizard

The Harby Harlequins are preparing for their 19th annual pantomime.

And it’s hoped that this year’s production The Wizard of Hose will bring a warm glow to the Vale in the darkness of winter.

The production is traditionally a springboard for young talent from the Vale villages, and several new faces appear this year in a cast of 21.

The story loosely based on the tale penned by Frank Baum, is written and directed by Eddie Lilley and typically refers to local events and characters. Together with musical director Richard Hedley, the backbone of the show is laid in situ.

Director Eddie Lilley said: “Cast auditions and rehearsals commenced way back in October with the scenery design and set building underway shortly afterwards. Lighting and sound, choreography and a five piece live band accompaniment add to the professional input, but stage management, costume, makeup, box office and front of house staff (including the prompter) bring bodies involved in the production to around fifty.”

The Wizard of Hose will be on stage at Harby Village Hall from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4. Each performance will begin at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for children. Senior citizens are invited to attend free on the Wednesday but are advised to reserve seats. All Saturday night production tickets are priced at £8.

For admission and ticket details contact booking secretary Judith Neale on 01949 860713.