Harlaxton Manor to open for British Red Cross concert

Harlaxton Manor will open on Friday, May 19 to host a concert organised by the British Red Cross in Lincolnshire.

It is a rare opportunity to visit the Grade I listed manor and Grade II listed gardens, which are usually closed to the public.

The fund-raising concert will feature the musical talents of tenor Richard Roddis and pianist Clive Pollard. Richard Roddis has performed, broadcast and recorded at home and abroad, and is conductor of a number of choirs. London-based Clive Pollard has an international career accompanying and coaching singers.

The programme includes Brahms’s penultimate opus, Vier ernste Gesänge, and Pollard’s song cycle to texts by W. H. Davies, A Rainbow and a Cuckoo’s Song. Amy Beach’s delightful Three Shakespeare Songs Op 37 will be performed alongside other American songs too.

Red Cross community fund-raising manager Max Newton called the concert “a very rare opportunity to spend some time in the amazing venue, listening to some of the very best classical musicians”.

Tickets, at £10, are available from www.redcross.org.uk/Harlaxton or by calling Max on 07710 711253.