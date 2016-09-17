Harley Street practitioners champion Grantham firm’s medical breakthrough

Harley Street practitioners have given their support to an innovative medical device devised and manufactured by a Grantham company.

The Harley Street London Spine Clinic has adopted the award-winning ClaviBrace collarbone fracture device created by AngelMed Orthopaedic.

The manufacturing hub at AngelMed in Grantham.

Two representatives were at the company’s premises in Priest Court, Springfield Business Park, to see how the ClaviBrace is manufactured.

London Spine Clinic manager David Papamichael said: “Extending our range of treatments with the ClaviBrace range will be an extra and exciting string to our bow.”

The London Spine Clinic will be the major fitting centre for the ClaviBrace, which has its origins in a riding accident suffered by AngelMed managing director Barbara Thompson.

She broke her collarbone after falling from her horse eight years ago.

She said: “It was a bad break and I was told that surgery was inevitable and that I would be left with a scar. I didn’t want that.

“There was nothing out there available to stop the pain or help it heal. I figured out a way of sitting that stopped the pain. I used horse bandages and tights to create a sling that kept me in that position.

“Four weeks later I returned to my surgeon Professor Angus Walker who couldn’t believe it had healed.

“Recognising something unusual had taken place, he championed further development of ClaviBrace to win a Da Vinci medical breakthrough award in 2010.”

After years of trials, the ClaviBrace is now sold worldwide.

AngelMed has even created its own textiles for the device.

ClaviBrace now heads a family of 50 products for all parts of the body. Its thumb support is number one seller on Amazon.