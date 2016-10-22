Harvest gifts to help Grantham’s homeless

Pupils at Barrowby Primary School have raised money for a local charity which helps the homeless.

The pupils raised £182.50 from a Harvest Festival ‘farmers’ market’ and this was donated to Grantham Passage.

Ancaster Village Playgroup.

Parents were asked to provide fresh produce associated with Lincolnshire such as potatoes and cauliflowers. These were put in to boxes and each vegetable box was sold for £3.

Heateacher Len Batey said: “The parents were very, very generous and when I explained where the money was going people made extra donations, even if they didn’t want to buy the veg.”

Andy Maddison, chairman of Grantham Passage, said: “We are very grateful for their generosity and the money will be going to the most vulnerable people in Grantham. It will help to pay for all meals for a week and every penny goes to the charity.”

Fund-raiser and trustee Mike Monaghan said the charity served 10,000 meals last year, helping to feed about 25 people every day of the year.

Meanwhile, youngsters as Ancaster Village Nursery collected food and goods for Grantham Passage as part of their harvest theme, and in line with the cillage school’s harvest collection.

Nursery manager Michelle Webster said: “We spoke to the pre-school children about those less fortunate than ourselves, and have been learning how we can help each other by offering kindness in this way.”

Pictured are some of the pre-school children with Andy Maddison, who collected the items on behalf of Grantham Passage.