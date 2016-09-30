Have a clear out and help Grantham’s Age UK shop

This October, Age UK is calling on the people of Grantham to support its annual stock appeal, The Big Bag Challenge, by donating as many bags of quality used clothing or goods as possible.

Whether it’s a summer slip dress, last season’s sandals or toys the children have outgrown, the Age UK shop in Grantham is encouraging everyone to have a clear out and donate a bag full of unwanted items to raise much needed funds for the charity’s work supporting older people.

Kicking off on October 3, volunteers in the Age UK Grantham shop will be on hand to receive bags of donations, with the goal of collecting 100,000 bags of goods nationwide in just two weeks. All types of quality goods are accepted, including clothing, shoes, books, accessories and homewares, all of which are sold on to be loved again.

Georgina Thorpe, assistant Manager at the Age UK Grantham shop, said: “Taking part in The Big Bag Challenge couldn’t be easier, which is why we’re asking everyone in Grantham to get involved. Simply donate at least one bag of quality items you no longer need to the Age UK shop at 31 Market Place in Grantham. With your help we can continue to support older people in the local area and across the country.”

Age UK has over 400 shops across the UK which generate much-needed funds for the Charity’s work with older people, while encouraging everyone to recycle unwanted goods.

Funds raised will allow Age UK to continue its work supporting those who are facing later life alone, enabling the Charity to provide companionship, support and advice, as well as its free national advice line (open 365 days a year) and vital campaigning work.