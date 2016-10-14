Have a smashing time at Vale of Belvoir conker championships

For the first time ever, male and female competitors will be battling against each other in two competition categories at the Vale of Belvoir Conker Championships in Long Clawson on Sunday.

Organisers have decided to change the format of 33rd tournament by keeping it simple and having competiton between males and females under 14 and males and females over 14.

Previously categories were strictly males, females, under 11s and under 17s.

The event is held on the Pingle play area, which is next to the Crown and Plough, in the centre of the village and it’s organised and run by a team of volunteers.

Registration is from 11am with the competition starting at noon.

Villager Martin Whittaker said: “All proceeds from this year’s event will go to a local community cause to be decided by the committee after the championships.

“The conkers are collected and supplied by us to prevent prebaking or soaking them in vinegar.

“We have a list of rules, a group of judges and the chief judge is Prince Conker (aka Robin Bailey).

“Around 100 players from Long Clawson and surrounding villages take part most years and the championships are designed to be fun but serious.

“Children who enter must be able to swing a conker,” he added.