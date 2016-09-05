A&E protesters expected at Grantham hospital board meeting

Protesters are expected to make an appearance at tomorrow’s board meeting of the trust which runs Grantham Hospital.

Bosses of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) will meet at Grantham Hospital tomorrow morning.

It will be the first monthly meeting of the board since the trust decided to close Grantham A&E overnight for three months so staff could be transferred to Boston and Lincoln where it says there is a staffing crisis.

Thousands of protesters marched through Grantham on Saturday calling for A&E to be fully restored and weekly vigils are being held outside the hospital every Wednesday.

District councillor Ray Wootten has listed a number of questions he will ask the board tomorrow.

The chairman of ULHT, Professor Dean Fathers, decided not to allow public questions at board meetings when he came into the post earlier this year.

But a spokesman for the trust said some time is likely to be set aside for questions at the start of the meeting tomorrow if members of the public turn up.

Coun Wootten said: “I will be submitting questions to the board and I hope we have the opportunity to get them answered tomorrow. I hope despite the fact the public have been banned from asking questions they will be allowed to show their strength of feeling and that questions will be answered.”

The meeting will be held at 9.15am in training room 1.