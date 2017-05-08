Bikers set off from Grantham Hospital in support of county health services

More than 100 bikers set off from Grantham yesterday in a rally to support rural health services.

The rally was organised by Sarah Stock and Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Health Lincolnshire, with about 120 bikes leaving Grantham for a tour of the county.

Bikers and campaigners gather at Grantham Hospital from where the Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire rally departed. Photo: Ray Wootten

The bikers met up at Grantham before heading off for Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Skegness Hospital, and Lough and Lincoln Hospitals.

They ended their day at Woody’s near Ancaster for refreshments.

Before setting of Sarah said: “We will be highlighting the rural area in which we live and the distances between these five hospitals, whilst showing our solidarity for our NHS staff and showing how Lincolnshire pulls together in times of crisis.”

Sarah said on facebook after the rally: “Thank you all for a lovely day! I am proud to know you all and am grateful for every day!”

Fighting 4 Health Lincolnshire bikers rally organiser Sarah Stock with Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten and her husband Coun Ray Wootten.

The rally also raised money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Another rally will be held on Sunday, June 4.