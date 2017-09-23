Blood pressure call by Grantham GP

A Grantham doctor is urging people to get their blood pressure checked.

Dr David Baker, GP and acting chair, South West Lincolnshire CCG, is backing a national NHS campaign by urging patients to get their blood pressure checked during Know Your Numbers week which runs until September 24.

Around 30 per cent of the UK population suffers from high blood pressure, which can cause serious illnesses including heart attacks, so patients are being invited to visit www.bloodpressureuk.org to find their nearest pharmacy offering free blood pressure checks.

Dr Baker said: “Knowing your blood pressure numbers really does count so we’d urge everyone to visit a pharmacy to get their blood pressure levels tested during Know Your Numbers Week.”