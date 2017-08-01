Breaking news: Grantham A&E set to remain closed for another three months

As the first anniversary of the overnight closure of Grantham Hospital’s A&E approaches, hospital bosses have decided to extend it by a further three months.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) this morning (Tuesday) in Sleaford.

Staffing levels have again been blamed for the continued overnight closure, between the hours of 6.30pm and 8am, seven days a week. ULHT says it has has only 19 middle grade doctors and claims it needs 21 in order to safely reopen the unit 24 hours a day.

However, it was said at this morning’s board meeting that alternative options for Grantham will be looked at, including extended opening hours.

Readers will remember that staff were taken from Grantham’s A&E to prop up struggling emergency departments at Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals in August last year, in what ULHT said was a move to improve patient safety county-wide.

The overnight closure in Grantham has led to the formation of campaign groups and several protest marches through the town.