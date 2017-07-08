Choirs from around the country sing in support of NHS on its 69th birthday

Singers from the Grantham area and the county have joined other choirs in raising their voices in support of the NHS on its 69th birthday.

NHStival was set up by Sarah Stock and co-campaigner Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, following the night-time closure of Grantham A&E.

Choirs from Devon, Horton, Chorley, Huddersfield and Lincolnshire have joined together in highlighting the plight of their threatened local NHS services and combining their song ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay, in a show of solidarity across the country.

Sarah said: “I am a nurse and recovering breast cancer patient and I am Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire. While there is air in my lungs, I will sing in celebration of our NHS and we are looking forward to the five choirs joining together to raise the roof in solidarity and song for our NHS.”

Syncapella and Raised in Song helped to form the NHStival Choir for Lincolnshire, along with campaigners, workers and members of the local community. They are led by singer/songwriter Abi Moore and practice weekly at Harlaxton and Barrowby.

Watch the video at www.youtube.com