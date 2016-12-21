Clinical group meeting to be held in Grantham today

The next governing body meeting of NHS South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which will take place today from 11am at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, London Road, in Grantham.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, NHS South West Lincolnshire CCG is responsible for the planning and purchasing of health services in Grantham, Sleaford, surrounding villages and South West Lincolnshire.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation, most community services and mental health and learning disability services.

Dr Vindi Bhandal, Chair of NHS South West Lincolnshire, said: “Our Governing Body welcomes patients and the public to the meeting in Grantham. We hold these meetings in public to offer local people a first-hand opportunity to see how we are working to improve health services in South West Lincolnshire.

“It’s important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways that they can do that. Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients.

“ We also encourage our patients to get involved in other ways and more information is available on our website at www.southwestlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk”