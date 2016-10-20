Decision on re-opening of Grantham’s A&E will not take place until November 11

A decision on whether to fully re-open Grantham’s A&E will not be made until next month, says the trust which runs Grantham Hospital.

In a statement to the Journal, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said that the decision will not be reviewed until November 11.

The trust closed Grantham A&E overnight, between 6.30pm and 9am, on August 17 for three months, meaning that the review will take place six days before the end of the initial three-month closure.

The trust’s medical director, Dr Suneil Kapadia, said: “The decision to temporarily change the opening hours at Grantham A&E was made due to a reduction in the availability of doctors at Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

“We know this has been an unpopular decision, and this hasn’t been an easy decision to make but it was made to protect patients and maintain safe services across Lincolnshire.

“ULHT is committed to reopening A&E but only when it’s safe to do so. On November 1, our trust board will review the closure and look at the progress made in making A&E staffing more sustainable. We’ll continue to engage and listen to our staff, the public and our partners and we’ll take into account their views when we make our decision. Then on Friday, November 11, our regulators, NHS Improvement, will review the decision.

* Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital will be manning another stall at Grantham Market on Saturday to publicise their campaign. People can go along and sign the petition and talk about the campaign.

* Campaign group SOS Grantham Hospital is leading a second protest march through Grantham to the hospital on Saturday, October 29. Chairman Coun Charmaine Morgan said: “We will have an ambulance and first aiders from LIVES supporting us on the day due to the anticipated numbers of people.”

The group has organised a fun day to take place the following day, 11am-3pm, to raise funds to cover march overheads. Money will also be raised through bucket collections during the march.

CounMorgan is calling for volunteers to help marshall the rally, following the march. Call 07398 156296.