F4GH campaigners brave cold to raise the profile of A&E campaign at Grantham Market

Passionate members of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital (F4GH) braved the chill and wind on Saturday to raise awareness of the upcoming protest march through Grantham.

Thousands of people are once again expected to join the march through the town centre in protest against the ongoing overnight closure of the town’s A&E department.

Leaflets giving details of the march – on February 25, leaving St Peter’s Hill at 11am – were given out by F4GH members from a stall on the market, as well as posters.

Jody Clark, a campaign group leader, said it was a positive experience. She added: “It was very cold so we did leave early but had lots of interest – lots of people completed our public consultations, and lots of volunteers went around town handing out leaflets and asking shops to display a poster.

“We had a request for a newsletter which Pip has done brilliantly, so that will be available at next stall, where we’ll have more public consultations, lots of leaflets and we’re happy to answer any questions, queries or concerns if people want to drop by.”