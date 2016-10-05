Former head of Grantham A&E who feared downgrade has died

A doctor who led Grantham A&E department until his retirement in 2008 has died.

Dr David Garrick took over the department in 1994 as a consultant. He died earlier today aged 71. He leaves wife Sheila and daughters Rachel and Rebecca. He has two grandchildren.

Dr Garrick died of kidney failure in Grantham Hospital. He had been ill for some time.

Mrs Garrick said: “He was a big figure in the hospital. People really liked him. He enjoyed his work there. But he was saddened by what was happening there because he put so much work into to raise standards. Every time they put it up a notch they would pull the plug. But he had a very good team working for him.”

Dr Garrick came from Freetown in Sierra Leone in West Africa. He qualified in Moscow and spoke fluent Russian. He later went to London and became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons. He also worked in the Bahamas before coming to Grantham to head up the A&E department.

On his retirement in 2008 he told the Journal: “The future of this hospital is not as bright as people would like to think. I would not be surprised if it ended up as a minor injuries unit of some sort because they have taken everything now.”