Grantham A&E closure: Cash for judicial review reaches £1.5k

Funds towards a judicial review into the closure of the A&E unit overnight have reached £1,500, says SOS Grantham Hospital.

The campaign group is working with public law specialist solicitors Leigh Day in a bid to challenge the night-time closure of the unit, claiming it is unlawful.

SOS has been busy raising funds and, although it says it cannot say exactly how much will be needed, the figure is expected to be thousands.

So far around £500 has been raised during the candlelit vigils. They are being held outside the entrance to Grantham Hospital every Wednesday until the A&E unit reopens. A further £1,000 has been pledged, said Councillor Charmaine Morgan, chairman of SOS Grantham Hospital.

Rosa Curling, a human rights solicitor at Leigh Day who is representing the campaign group, has previously said: “It is our opinion that the decision to close Grantham Hospital overnight for the next three months is unlawful.

“It was taken without proper patient involvement. Any decision to close an A&E department at a popular local hospital is a serious decision that clearly requires a proper consultation process.”

However, Dr Suneil Kapadia, medical director at ULHT, argues that the decision “had to be made quickly” and added: “As the closure is temporary and made quickly on the grounds of patient safety, unfortunately we were not able to consult the public.”

Coun Morgan is keen to point out that funds towards the judicial review should be made directly to SOS Grantham Hospital. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the cause is asked to contact her on 01476 574748 or 07429 334260.