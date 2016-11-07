Grantham A&E protesters hold hands around the hospital

About 100 people held hands as they formed a line of protest in front of Grantham Hospital on Sunday.

The event was organised by Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital. People joined hands as they lined up in front of the hospital along Manthorpe Road.

Protesters get their message across outside Grantham Hospital on Sunday.

Sarah Stock, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, said: “It was a very good turnout. There were about 100 people turned up. We were there for about half an hour and so I think we got our message across.”

Last week United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust decided to extend the closure of A&E at Grantham for another three months. The unit will stay closed bewteen 6.30pm and 9am.

Photographs by Toby Roberts.

