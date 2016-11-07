Grantham A&E protesters hold hands around the hospital

About 100 people held hands as they formed a line of protest in front of Grantham Hospital on Sunday.
The event was organised by Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital. People joined hands as they lined up in front of the hospital along Manthorpe Road.
Sarah Stock, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, said: “It was a very good turnout. There were about 100 people turned up. We were there for about half an hour and so I think we got our message across.”
Last week United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust decided to extend the closure of A&E at Grantham for another three months. The unit will stay closed bewteen 6.30pm and 9am.
