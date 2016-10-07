Grantham A&E protesters ready to join thousands in London march

Coach-loads of protesters will travel to London on Monday to protest against the closure of Grantham A&E.

The Grantham protesters will join thousands of others in the capital from all over the country who are also protesting at the closure and potential closure of their A&E departments.

Protest organiser Sarah Stock, a nurse from Billingborough, says a coach will leave from outside Grantham Hospital at 7.30pm on Monday and a second coach is on standby to take more protesters. Coach firm A&P Travel is offering Sarah a discount on the cost of travel. Those travelling are being asked to pay £8 towards the cost but some who are struggling to pay the fare are being offered free travel.

One person has donated £180 to help pay for seats.

While in London, Sarah will be among a small group who will meet Grantham MP Nick Boles at the House of Commons. Sarah said: “We feel he seems to be back peddling a bit since he was at the march to the hospital. I have a few questions for him when I see him.”

Protesters will meet in Trafalgar Square before going on to Downing Street and the Department of Health. Then they will go to the Houses of Parliament.

Anybody who wishes to go to London should contact Sarah on 01529 240509 or 07543 126769, or email her at sarahstock71@hotmail.co.uk

** Campaign group SOS Grantham Hospital has organised a protest march along Grantham High Street to the hospital or Wyndham Park on Saturday, October 29, meeting at 11am.