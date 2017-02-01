Grantham campaigners on the march in the capital city

Campaigners from Grantham jumped on a bus and travelled to London to be part of a march against healthcare reform plans.

They joined campaign groups from across the country on the ‘Hands off our NHS D-Day’ march from Gower Street to Trafalgar Square, where a rally was held against the controversial sustainability and transformation plans (STPs).

Forty-four STPs are being put together by healthcare bodies across the country, in a bid to save the NHS £22 billion. Lincolnshire’s document – which is due to be consulted on in May – includes plans to either reduce Grantham’s A&E to 16 hours a day or replace it with an urgent care centre.

The march was organised by Sarah Stock and Melissa Darcey from Lincolnshire campaign group Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, both of whom spoke at the rally. Also among the speakers was Aneira Thomas, who was the first baby to be born on the NHS.

Melissa told the Journal: “It was an honour to be a part of the national protest to save our NHS, seeing lots of familiar faces and also meeting new ones too.

“I was proud to be given the opportunity to speak at the rally and witness the real passion amongst my fellow campaigners across the country.”

Melissa and Sarah are planning a trip to another London protest march, this time on March 4. Two buses will travel to the capital. For more information, or to book a seat for £15, email melissa.darcey@googlemail.com