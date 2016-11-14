Grantham cancer patient Karl Bullimore thanks people who have raised money for his treatment

A Grantham man who learned he had an aggressive form of cancer last year has thanked the many people who have donated money towards his treatment.

Karl Bullimore, 64, has a rare form of bladder cancer, but with the amazing support of his family and friends and generous donations from people in the town and beyond he is able to get treatment from a specialist in London where he receives immunotherapy treatment.

Karl Bullimore with his daughters Karla and Kelly. EMN-160525-184215001

Karl has been a sportsman all his life, having played football for Harrowby United for 20 years and also playing table tennis and being a member of Grantham Swimming Club where he coaches.

Donations have allowed him to see a specialist in London for treatment as NHS drugs were not working.

Karl told the Journal: “I have been having immunotherapy for five months. At first the cancer was stabilised and since then the last two scans have shown it to be receding. I am so pleased. When I heard the results of the last CT scan it gave me such a lift.”

Karl says he will need to keep going for treatment for another year, but he has decided to go back to work with BT Openreach which he says helps him keep his mind of his illness and makes him feel better.

Money raised by Karl’s family has also gone towards research into this particular form of cancer. A biopsy of Karl’s tumour is being analysed in America with a view to producing a drug which can be targeted at this particular kind of cancer.

Almost £13,000 has been raised by donors so far. Karl said: “I would like to thank everybody who has made a donation. It’s great. And the Journal have been terrific. It has helped me and my family out. Hopefully the research will help people in future and will benefit those who have what I have got.”

This week a cheque for £3,000 was presented to Karl by Paul Stokes and Jason Taylor who ran the Robin Hood Marathon in September. It was the first full marathon they had run.

Jason, who works for Chandlers, thanked the company and his colleagues for helping with fund-raising. He said: “I could have given up a few times during the run but the sense of achievement at the end is fantastic. I was really pleased.”

Paul, who owns Oscar’s Wine Bar in Guildhall Street, said: “I had a moment where I was just walking because I had cramp. But I got running again.”

Oscar’s will host a fund-raiser for Karl on December 2. There will be a raffle and Karl is looking forward to meeting up with friends from his Harrowby United days.

There will be a large fund-raiser this month when a Christmas Fayre is held at the Table Tennis Centre at The Meres on Sunday, November 20. There will be plenty of stalls selling gifts, decorations, crafts, cards and refreshments. Entry is free. If you would like to run a stall at the fair email karla.bullimore@hotmail.co.uk

Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham is also hosting a fund-raiser for Karl in the form of a fashion show tonight (November 14) from 7.30pm to 9pm. Clothes from a number of high street stores will be modelled and available to buy at discounted rates. Tickets are available from the Academy’s main reception at a cost of £4 for adults and £2 for under-16s.

If you would like to make a donation towards Karl’s treatment and the research go to www.gogetfunding.com/fix-our-father