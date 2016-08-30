Grantham county councillors sign letter calling for a 24-hour A&E and condemning an ‘unacceptable episode’

Grantham representatives who sit on Lincolnshire County Council have put their names to a letter which condemns the closure of the A&E overnight.

The letter says the partial closure of Grantham Hospital A&E, from 6.30pm to 9am every night for three months, is an ‘unacceptable episode’ and the representatives want a hsopital fully open to serve the local population of 120,000 residents.

The councillors who have signed the petition are Couns Ray Wootten, Linda Wootten, Richard Davies, Charmaine Morgan, Martin Hill, Mark Whittington and Bob Adams. Coun Martin Hill, Leader of the county council, has also added his name to the letter.

The letter reads as follows:

“As locally elected county councillors we are fully committed to keeping Grantham hospital fully open to serve our local population of 120,000 residents.

Whilst we accept that the temporary closure of Grantham hospital’s A&E from 6.30pm to 9.00am was taken by ULHT on safety grounds, we welcome the decision to increase the opening hours of the hospital until 11.30pm, which will be hopefully actioned shortly.

However, the long term future and status of the hospital remains in doubt following this unacceptable episode. When formal consultation begins on its future, our view is that Grantham A&E should be open on a comprehensive 24-hour basis to serve the people of our area.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says it has had to close the A&E overnight in order to transfer staff to its hospitals in Boston and Lincoln where there is a staffing crisis.