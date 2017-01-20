Grantham couple planning ball for cancer charity close to their hearts

A mother-of-two who is fighting a rare form of cancer is planning a black tie ball to raise money towards research into the disease.

The ball, at Belton Woods Hotel in May, is in aid of the Lymphoma Association and tickets are on sale.

Lymphoma Association

It was a huge shock to Leanne Bond and her loved ones when she was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma in February last year.

She had begun to feel run down the month before but put it down to being a working mum. It was when she noticed her neck was swelling that she went to the A&E department at Grantham Hospital. Following blood tests and an X-ray, she was transferred to the ear, nose and throat unit at Lincoln County Hospital.

Leanne, 36, said: “I had a CT scan and that’s when they said it’s likely to be lymphoma. They couldn’t do a biopsy so they sent me to Nottingham.”

Just four days after her trip to A&E she was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma which affects the lymphatic system. She also had a mass in her chest and a blood clot on her jugular.

The very next day she began chemotherapy treatment – and went to have 65 doses, 10 of which were lumber punctures.

Leanne has heaped praise on the staff at Nottingham City Hospital, where she spent the first eight weeks of her eight-month treatment in isolation in the haematology Toghill Ward. She was in and out of hospital for months, both as an inpatient and outpatient, and is now on an 18-month chemotherapy maintenance plan, taking the drug in tablet form.

She said: “The NHS has been brilliant, I can’t fault my treatment whatsoever. From diagnosis to being treated, there was no delay. I can’t praise the NHS enough.”

Leanne and her husband, Simon, 39, live in Gonerby Hill Foot with their two children, Harry and Isabella.

The couple have decided to raise money for the Lymphoma Association, which provides support and information for people affected by the type of cancer.

Leanne said: “The charity is about raising awareness and carrying out research. They’re a big part of my journey.”

Also part of her journey were her loved ones. Simon took time off work to look after her and the children, while her mum and dad travelled to Nottingham City Hospital every day while she was in isolation to take her a hot meal.

Leanne explained: “I couldn’t eat the hospital food so they brought me hot meals to try and get my weight back up.

“My sister stayed with me every Saturday night during my intensive treatment and my brother travelled from Newcastle every Friday. I was frightened and had to have someone with me.”

Leanne and Simon’s friends and family will be at the charity ball – and they hope you will be too. Leanne said: “Come along and have fun while raising money for a good cause.”

The ball will take place at Belton Woods Hotel on Saturday, May 20. Bubbly will be served on arrival, from 7pm, followed by a three-course meal, an auction, raffle and live music. There will also be a casino and vodka luge in the shape of the Lymphoma Association’s signature flower. Popular Grantham guitarist Nigel Truman will play during dinner.

Tickets are £50 and can be bought individually or as tables of 10-12. To buy, or for more information, email Leanne at leanne.glover bond@outlook.com

** Find out more about lymphoma and how to support the Lymphoma Association.