Grantham fund-raisers help collect £20,000 for hospital dialysis unit

A group of local fundraisers affected by kidney disease have raised £20,000 through Nottingham Hospitals Charity for new specialist dialysis chairs at Nottingham City Hospital.

The Nottinghamshire Kidney Units Appeal (NKUA) group – with members in Newark and Grantham – raised the money through a series of fund-raising activities including a golf day, car boot sales and theatre collections. Since the group was formed in 2002 it has raised more than £194,000 to help renal patients and fund kidney research. Before presenting the cheque, members of the group were given a tour of the dialysis unit so they could see first-hand how their donations would benefit patients.

Group Chair Richard Reynolds said: “The dedication of the staff is clear and we look forward to helping them and others at the Renal Unit as we all strive to improve the lives of people with kidney disease. Our members have all been affected by kidney disease either directly or through someone close to them.

“Right now the lives of three million people are threatened by chronic kidney disease and most people know of someone touched by it in some way - from a painful kidney stone to end stage renal failure.

“Patients receiving dialysis sit for up to four hours so a comfortable seat is essential. The money we’ve raised will fund the purchase of modern specialist chairs which are easily adjusted for comfort and move up and down to allow staff to work at a safe and comfortable level.”

Nottingham Hospitals charity fund-raising manager Nick Lawford said: “We are so grateful to all of the members of the Nottinghamshire Kidney Units Appeal group whose tireless enthusiasm, passion and dedication has enabled them to raise such a huge amount of money for the Nottingham Renal and Transplant unit.

“The Unit serves a population of approximately one million people, with patients coming from across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. More than 1,000 people with kidney failure are currently being treated there so the new dialysis chairs funded by the group are going to have a hugely positive impact.”