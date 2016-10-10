Grantham group quizzes MP Nick Boles on A&E closure as it joins hundreds in London protest

Grantham protesters joined hundreds of others in London today to protest against the planned closure of A&E departments around the country.

The coach-load of protesters joined others in a march to Downing Street and the Department of Health.

Protest organiser Sarah Stock, of Billingborough, said the day was a “good effort”. About 30 of the Grantham protesters were allowed into the House of Commons to meet Grantham MP Nick Boles and they talked to him for an hour and a half.

Sarah told the Journal: “We certainly got the salient points across. I think today was a very good effort. Mr Boles is our local MP and he wants to say the right things and shout our corner. I believe he will do the best he can but the proof is in the pudding.

“He is making the right noises and there is stuff happening behind the scenes but I think it could be quite a slow process. We have said we will not let up the pressure. We will keep up the pressure until that A&E is fully restored and not just on a temporary basis.

“Mr Boles said he will take it to Parliament and he will be talking to Jeremy Hunt.”

Sarah said the group were a “noisy bunch”. They included members of Sleaford Town Council and other parish councils had questions put to Mr Boles on their behalf.

Sarah added: “He (Mr Boles) seemed genuinely involved in trying to get A&E open again but our concern is the timescale. We will certainly not be put back in our box. We are feeling very positive and upbeat.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust closed Grantham A&E department between the hours of 6.30pm and 9am from August 17 for a period of three months. It said this was done on safety grounds to help a staffing crisis at its Boston and Lincoln hospitals. It says there is no guarantee that it will be able to fully open A&E after the three month period is over.