Grantham hospital campaigners organise march through town in protest over A&E closure

Hospital campaigners have organised a protest march through Grantham on Saturday, October 14.

Campaign group Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire has organised the march which will gather at St Peter’s Hill for 12.30pm. Organisers hope protesters will march down the High Street and along Brook Street to Wyndham Park for 1.45pm when there will be a rally and speakers.

People taking part are being asked to wear or carry something red to show solidarity.

The event is being called the ‘NHS Uprising Grantham’. The town is the third to receive the NHS Uprising Banner by artist Jayne Cooper following marches in Louth against the possible closure of its hospital and in Lincoln where the walk-in centre is marked for closure.

Grantham A&E was closed overnight from August last year. It is now open from 8am to 6.30pm every day.

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, said recent public meetings hosted by the group had shown support for the march.

Ms Darcey said: “The response from the meetings has been very good. The general consensus has been that we need to get out on the streets more and get information out to people.”

To find out more contact the group by email at Fighting4lifelincolnshire@outlook.com or find out more on Facebook and Twitter @F4LifeLincs