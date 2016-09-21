Grantham Hospital opening times extended for X-ray services

Grantham Hospital has extended opening times for X-ray services on Saturday and Sunday mornings and on weekday evenings.

X-ray services are available for patients to access via their GP on a Saturday and Sunday morning and on weekday evenings, providing a more flexible service to patients of Grantham and the surrounding areas.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) says that in addition to the weekday opening times, the extended opening hours at a weekend and during the evenings means that a better service is in place as the department moves towards seven-day working, allowing the workload to be spread throughout the week.

ULHT added staff, patients and GPs were consulted on the proposed changes to the service and they all felt that extended hours would benefit them.

Trudy Crosby, Superintendent Radiographer, said: “Once a patient receives a referral for an x-ray the examination should be performed within two weeks. Some patients find it difficult to attend due to work or other commitments, so by extending our opening hours we make it much easier for these patients to get an X-ray.

“Patients who have already used the service during these new opening times felt it a real bonus to be able to attend at a time that is convenient to them. Saturday morning is proving to be a very popular time.”

Grantham X-ray department is open at the following times for patients with a request from their GP. No appointment is necessary.

Opening times are Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm and 5.30pm to 7.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9.30am to 1pm.

Access to the radiology and MRI departments after 6.30pm is via the tower block entrance.