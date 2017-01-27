Grantham Hospital opens new volunteer hub

A new volunteer hub has been opened at Grantham Hospital.

The hub is a room near the outpatients entrance where volunteers can meet and greet patients and help them with directions or take them to their appointments.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Linda Wootten officially opened the hub on Wednesday.

She was welcomed by Andy Tysoe, voluntary services manager, who told a gathering of volunteers at the opening that this was “an opportunity for us to recognise what volunteers have been doing, what they will continue to do and to develop their roles in future”.

Mr Tysoe said the hub was completed at zero cost with the help of charitable funds and the assistance of the estates and deep cleaning teams, which helped to complete the project.

He said that currently there are 250 volunteers throughout the trust’s hospitals but the aim was to recruit a total of 1,000 by 2021.

On opening the new hub, Coun Wootten said: “We all value the hospital so much and I am sure an organisation like yours values our volunteers.”

Andy McDowall, portering section leader, came up with the idea for the hub. He said patients coming into the hospital would see a friendly face and get all the help they need, taking away the anxiety of their visit.

Mr McDowall added: “It was all about pulling together the benefits of the voluntary service. These people give their free time and it’s about giving them something back.”

Geoff Worrall has been a volunteer at the hospital for 18 months. He said: “I think my job is a vital one because when you walk into the hospital you can be filled with trepidation and if you don’t know where you are going that can be the worst thing, so if you have someone who can point you in the right direction or take you there that eases the situation.

“I think the hub will be a good focal point and will let people know we are here.”

All volunteers wear special yellow tops with the motto ‘valuing volunteers’ .

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or would like more information email voluntaryservices@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 597838. To see a short video about the hub go to YouTube and search for ‘Grantham Volunteer Hub’.