Grantham hospital recruits consultant who specialises in joint replacements

A new consultant at Grantham Hospital is using the latest techniques for joint replacements.

Patients requiring treatment for sports injuries and joint replacements in Lincolnshire will be able to receive care from Paul Lee.

Mr Lee has joined United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust as an orthopaedic consultant. His clinical interests are lower limb reconstruction or replacement, regenerative and sports surgery and non-surgical treatment of arthritis.

He has completed the highly competitive and prestigious Exeter hip fellowship training and published on the tendon sparing approach for hip replacements. His passion for regenerative medicine has led to his interest in stem cells and the unloader brace, a non-surgical option for osteoarthritis.

He has successfully treated UK Premiership footballers for muscle injuries which significantly reduced their time for recovery and return to play.

Having been with the trust for only six weeks, Mr Lee has already set up the Grantham Trauma Society for both staff and members of the public and developed a programme of teaching and public lectures. These include management of knee pain, injection therapy and hip fractures. The aim of Grantham Trauma Society is to promote awareness and education for emergency care on fractures, tendons and muscle injuries.

Mr Lee said: “Grantham hospital is in a very unique location with great potential to develop into a centre of excellence. With the support of digital technology, we will be able provide cutting edge word class care for our patients.”