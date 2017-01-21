Grantham Hospital support group offers First Aid training

A Grantham Hospital support group is planning to put on First Aid courses for local people.

First Aid sessions arranged by SOS Grantham Hospital could start in February if there is enough interest.

If anyone is interested in a three hour training session they can contact SOSGH on 07398 156296 for full details and to book a space.

SOSGH chair Charmaine Morgan said: “If even one life is saved it is worth doing this. Every year thousands of lives are unnecessarily lost because people do not know basic CPR techniques. SOSGH are committed to campaigning for our NHS services and hospital but if we can help local people save lives too, we will. We are delighted that the British Heart Foundation have kindly offered to help with some local courses.”

SOSGH is also reaching out to any businesses or community groups which can host a CPR First Aid session for up to 15 people. If they are interested they can contact SOSGH on the above number.

SOSGH will offer courses to anyone in the Grantham Hospital catchment area although course venues will depend on the level of interest. The support group is working with a Lincoln based firm to deliver the courses subject to the level of interest.

The Red Cross offers free online training. Everyday First Aid skills at www.redcross.org.uk

Baby and child first aid resources can be found at www.redcross.org.uk

They also have a free First Aid app featuring simple, easy advice on 18 everyday first aid scenarios, as well as tips on how to prepare for emergencies at www.redcross.org.uk