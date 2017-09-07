Grantham hospital support group to host meetings in the town

A Grantham Hospital support group has arranged three meetings in the town to find out how the fight to save services should go from here.

Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire wants people to attend and give their views on the current situation and what form they think the campaign to save Grantham A&E and other services should take.

The meetings will take place at the Railway Club on Monday, September 11, at 7pm, at St Wulfram’s Church on Thursday, September 14, from 11.30am to 1pm and at The Railway Club on Sunday, October 1 at 12pm.

The meetings will be hosted by campaigners Melissa Darcey and Sarah Stock.

Melissa said: “We will be discussing where we go from here. Many of us are still fighting for a 24 hour level one A&E at Grantham and we want to find out from people in the town how they think we should be fighting for these services.”