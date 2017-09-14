Grantham Hospital to hold recruitment event as 83 new nurses join trust

Registered nurses are being encouraged to go along to a recruitment event at Grantham Hospital next week where they can find out about working there.

The event takes place on Thursday, September 21, in the Post Graduate Centre in the hospital from 9.30am to 12.30pm. United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) is recruiting registered nurses (particularly medicine) and housekeepers (bank). Those attending can speak to staff and discuss what is on offer at the hospital. There are currently 240 vacancies for registered nurses across the trust.

Meanwhile more than 80 new nurses are starting work in hospitals across Lincolnshire this week.

The newly qualified nurses, who have graduated with a nursing degree at the University of Lincoln, will take up their posts at Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and Grantham Hospital.

The 83 new nurses will receive a preceptorship induction, before starting in their new roles in wards and departments.

Michelle Rhodes, ULHT Director of Nursing, said: “We are delighted and excited to welcome this group of new nurses into the Trust. We hope that they enjoy working in our wards and departments as they settle in to life in a busy hospital. We will provide them with a huge amount of support and guidance as they start their careers as nurses.

“This is also great news for our patients, as these new nurses will be increasing nurse staffing numbers in key areas.”

In total, 49 of the new recruits will be starting work at Lincoln hospital, with a further 28 heading to Pilgrim, five going to work at Grantham and one at Louth.

The University of Lincoln provides pre-registration degree courses in both adult and mental health nursing. Once qualified, graduates become Registered Nurses with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Dr Sharon Black, Director of Nurse Education at the University of Lincoln, said: “We are delighted that more than a third of our cohort are taking jobs with ULHT, and keeping vital skills in the local area.”