Grantham Hospital trust one of lowest ranking in meeting A&E and cancer targets

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital is one of the lowest ranking trusts in the UK in terms of hitting key patient targets.

Hospital trusts across the UK have been assessed in three key areas – meeting targets for four-hour A&E waits, beginning cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent GP referral and ensuring patients wait less than 18 weeks for planned operations and care.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs Grantham Hospital, ranks fourth from the bottom out of 134 trusts for A&E waits at 76.7 per cent (target 95 per cent); seventh from the bottom out of 135 trusts for cancer care at 71.3 per cent (target 85 per cent); and 87th out of 131 trusts for planned operation and care (target 92 per cent).

The data has been compiled by the BBC, which has launched an online tracker to allow people to see how their local service is performing and whether it is meeting national targets.

It shows ULHT is far from alone in missing these three key targets – all but one hospital (run by Luton and Dunstable NHS Trust) across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have missed their targets.

This national picture shows how the NHS is struggling to cope. Four years ago hospital trusts across England were meeting targets 86 per cent of the time – but in the last year it has missed every single monthly target.

A shortage of doctors is a key concern nationally. This shortage of staff has also been blamed by ULHT for the overnight closure of Grantham’s A&E, which came into force in August last year.

The Journal is awaiting a statement from ULHT.