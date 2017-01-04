Grantham Hospital unit praised for its high standards

A Grantham Hospital unit has been praised for the high standard of care it provides.

The endoscopy unit has been given Joint Advisory Group (JAG) accreditation, a national award set up to ensure high standards of care in clinical quality, patient experience, training and the workforce.

The unit cares for patients undergoing endoscopy procedures, which are procedures that are used to assess areas inside the body by inserting a flexible tube and can be used to take samples.

The visiting JAG team congratulated the unit on a number of areas including the discharge area, designed and decorated by the nursing team by raising money from cake sales and donations.

The unit was also praised for its proactive management of identifying problems before they occur and its patient satisfaction survey and feedback books in the discharge room which highlight the quality of the service provided by the team.

Staff development and mentoring were also highlighted as well as its ‘excellent’ ethos of communication with the effective use of monthly meetings and daily ‘huddles’ to resolve any issues effectively and in a timely manner.

Head of Endoscopy, Screening and Physiological Sciences for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Nikki Woodcock, said: “I am very proud of the whole team who have worked really hard to reach and maintain the high standard required for this accreditation. As a result of the accreditation, work will commence in February to refurbish areas of the present unit which will futureproof it for years to come.”