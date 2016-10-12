Grantham Hospital wants feedback on its accessibility for disabled

Disabled people are being asked for their comments on the accessibility of Lincolnshire hospitals.

Events are being held around the county to get feedback and visitors, patients and staff will be able to find out more about the accessibility of hospital buildings and services with a new accessibility checker.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is working with the national not-for-profit organisation DisabledGo to create an accessibility checker on all public areas of its hospitals.

The online resource will be completely free to use. A surveyor will be visiting and assessing every area of ULHT hospitals over the coming months to ensure accurate, detailed information is collected.

The project will be launched at a series of public events over the coming weeks, where people can give their feedback on the accessibility of hospital services.

The event at Grantham will be held on Tuesday, November 1, from 10am to 11am in Meeting Room 3 of Grantham Hospital.

If you wish to attend the event, contact DisabledGo on (01438) 842710 at events@disabledgo.com or text 07908 129952.