Grantham Journal letter: Don’t be fobbed off – be treated at Grantham Hospital if you can

Please may I make two important comments?

First, having just had an operation at Grantham Hospital, I would like to express my very sincere thanks and gratitude to consultant Mr Saleem Jonnalagadda and to all his fabulous team at Grantham Hospital. I can only speak as I find; the service I received was brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

Secondly, prior to the operation an attempt was made by the health authorities to fob me off with an alternative hospital or venue for the operation. The choices I was given were Lincoln, Boston or Heckington. Yes I did say Heckington! How many other people has this happened to?

To say that I was annoyed is a bit of an understatement. I put my foot down and I insisted on the operation being undertaken at Grantham Hospital.

As somebody who has campaigned for our hospital services to be retained at Grantham, just like many of us I love our local hospital and it is heartbreaking when attempts are made to downgrade its services.

I am informed that the revenue Grantham Hospital receives from undertaking operations is its main source of income. So to redirect funds to another hospital is, in my view, morally wrong, especially when I live within walking distance of Grantham Hospital. Furthermore, anybody on low income living in Grantham having to attend at Lincoln or Boston with no transport, a taxi fare of £70 would otherwise put a lot of food on the table. It is also very difficult for family and friends visiting.

So may I say to anybody who lives in the Grantham area, don’t be fobbed off with any other hospital if your first choice is Grantham. If in doubt, do ask your friends if they know of other people who have had the same operation undertaken that you require and their experience at Grantham Hospital.

It does not make any sense to me whatsoever to go elsewhere when the hospital staff at Grantham are, in my view, magnificent. Thank You.

Coun Ian Selby

Harrowby ward,

Grantham