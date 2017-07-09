Grantham Journal letter: Surely our A&E has priority?

I am writing in my capacity as chair of SOS Grantham Hospital to express huge concern at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s decision not to use any of the £1m recently allocated by the Government to re-open Grantham A&E at night.

The trust argues that the money will be used to put in place GP services in front of the A&E departments at Lincoln and Boston hospitals which do not have this service at present, whilst Grantham does. Yet ULHT ignores the fact both Boston and Lincoln have A&E 24/7 which Grantham, despite supporting a population of over 120,000 people, no longer has. Surely the life-saving provision of a 24/7 local A&E service should have taken priority over the non-urgent provision at Lincoln and Boston.

Our community, campaigners, county councillors and MP have all called for restored 24/7 A&E at Grantham as a priority. Clearly our clinical commissioning group and ULHT, empowered by the Government’s Health & Care Act, can ignore us and have blatantly opted to do so.

Charmaine Morgan

SOS Grantham Hospital