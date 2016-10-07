Grantham Lions bring diabetes van to town to test visitors

Grantham Lions Club once again brought the Silverstar Diabetes van in to Sainsbury’s in Grantham last weekend. The event was a great success with 48 visitors tested for diabetes with a full health screening.

A Lions spokesman said: “The Grantham Lions Club would like to thank all those who attended the Silverstar event and Sainsbury’s for allowing us to site the van in the main car park and the staff who helped out.

“The Grantham Lions look forward to bringing the Silverstar van over next year and hope the awareness it brings helps improves lives.”

For more information about the Silverstar Diabetes van visit silverstaruk.org.