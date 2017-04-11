Grantham MP Nick Boles calls for town’s A&E to be ‘strengthened’ after hospitals trust returned to special measures

Grantham MP Nick Boles says Grantham A&E should be ‘strengthened’ after hospitals trust is put back into special measures.

Mr Boles says he will be putting pressure on the board of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) to turn the situation around and called for opening hours at Grantham A&E to be extended after the unit was given a ‘good’ rating.

The Care Quality Commission visited Lincoln and Boston Hospitals and Grantham A&E in October. Its report gives the trust an overall rating of ‘inadequate’ but Grantham A&E is giving a rating of ‘good’.

Mr Boles said: “Following the release of the outcome of recent inspections at ULHT hospitals, it is obviously very disappointing for all involved, and for local people generally, that they are once again in special measures.

“The fact that safety is one of those aspects with the lowest ratings is of particular significance, and I will be pressing the local Board along with Ministers in the Government to take action quickly to address this problem. We need a detailed explanation as to how this is going to be rectified to ensure local people are getting the standard of care they need.

“What also came through in the report is that Grantham A&E is amongst the best rated services in the entire Trust, and should be held up as a shining light and given more support.

“If Grantham A&E is running well then that is clearly an argument to strengthen it and extend the opening hours further, in order to take pressure off the other A&Es at neighbouring hospitals that are quite obviously struggling. I will be pressing for this to be considered closely in the coming weeks and I hope that we can see further improvement for Grantham residents.”

Local Grantham and county councillor Ray Wootten, who has campaigned with residents for the return of a 24 hour A&E unit at Grantham, said: “Clearly I am disappointed that the trust has been placed in special measures which must be demoralising for staff. However, the overall rating of ‘good’ for Grantham Hospital particularly in A&E is welcome, recognising that the department is well led and it highlights that patients are treated with dignity, respect and kindness.”