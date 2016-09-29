Grantham rector gives his support ahead of today’s A&E meeting at St Wulfram’s Church

The Rector of St Wulfram’s Church has given his support to the Grantham A&E protest ahead of today’s meeting in St Wulfram’s Church.

Father Stuart Craddock said: “We’re delighted to be asked to host this event, and will do all we can to support the campaign.”

The meeting will be a question and answer session with Dr Suneil Kapadia, medical director of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) starting at 12.30pm.

A plea has been made for as many people as possible to turn up for today’s meeting. District councillor Ian Selby said: “There is concern that the venue is too large for such a meeting and we need to get as many people to attend as possible, especially as the meeting is being held at a time when many people are unable to attend. Please spread the word and encourage people to come along. It really is vitally important.”

Dr Kapadia made the decision to close Grantham A&E overnight for three months from August 17. He says he cannot guarantee that services will return to normal once that period is over.

The meeting is due to finish about 2pm.