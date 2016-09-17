Grantham runner completes 50 day running challenge in aid of cancer patient Karl Bullimore

A runner has finished the exhausting challenge of running 10km every day for 50 days ending with the Great North Run on Sunday.

Paul Durham, 62, took up the challenge to raise money for Karl Bullimore, who has a rare bladder cancer. Both men are former players with Harrowby United.

Karl’s family are raising money to help get specialist treatment for him and also to fund research into the rare form of cancer that he has.

Paul said: “I did my last 10k combined with the Great North Run half marathon last Sunday. All went really well with my 50 10k runs without any problems at all and my Great North Run half marathon time was my fastest GNR time to date in 2hrs 0m 40 secs. I did a total of 547k running in the 50 days.”

Paul, of Lime Grove, Grantham, is finishing his fund-raising at Equinox, a 24-hour 10k relay race at Belvoir Castle on Sunday, where he will be in a team of eight running the 10k course. His two daughters are also running the event for Karl. Penny Hodges is running in a team of eight and Holly Durham is running the 10k course solo, running 24 hours non-stop.

Donations to help Karl can still be made at https://gogetfunding.com/fix-our-father

As well as a local footballer, Karl has been very much involved with Grantham Swimming Club and local table tennis in the past.