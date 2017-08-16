Grantham surgery reverts back to 01476 number

Have your say

A Grantham GP surgery has reintroduced a local number for patients to call.

From today (Wednesday), St Peter’s Hill Surgery has dropped its 0300 number, in favour of 01476 850123.

The number to call for appointment cancellations will remain as 01476 592740 for now.

Practice manager Catherine Dickinson said patients had given feedback about the 0300 and previous 0844 numbers over several years, but as the surgery was tied into a contract it had been unable to revert back to a local number.