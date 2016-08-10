A&E closure: Grantham Hospital in the national media spotlight

Grantham was a focus of national media coverage this morning as television, radio and press reporters descended on the town.

News broke by the Journal just after midnight that the accident and emergency department at Grantham Hospital faces closure at night featured on television news at breakfast time.

A number of press teams soon gathered at the hospital to gain reaction to the announcement. Widespread coverage followed on TV, including Good Morning Britain, and on radio and across the internet.

The story broke following a press conference on Tuesday attended by the Journal, ITV News and the BBC. Click here for more on the story.