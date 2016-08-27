Grantham Journal column: We are doing all we can to get the best possible service at the hospital

Feelings have been running high in Grantham following the news that our hospital accident and emergency unit is to remain closed between 6.30pm and 9am for at least three months.

As a district council we are working hard to understand what the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s long term plans are and you can be assured that we will be doing all we can to make sure that our town and local people get the very best service possible.

Understandably this issue has been grabbing all the headlines but there have also been important developments in other areas.

Consultation about devolution for Greater Lincolnshire – a process which could see more decisions taken locally rather than in Westminister – has now closed and in total 4,432 surveys were received.

In general terms residents were happy about more powers being exercised locally but there is no definitive view as to whether an elected Mayor should be put in place and views were very mixed about the suggestion that the role of Mayor should be combined with that of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who took the trouble to take part in the consultation and I can assure you that we are now digging deep into the responses to find out what the specific views of people in South Kesteven tell us before the council considers its formal response. We are likely to discuss this in October.

And finally I must congratulate everyone who played a part in helping Wyndham Park to get grant funding of £818,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund to finalise major plans to refurbish the park’s grounds and buildings.

We now know that the park and its new facilities and buildings will be enjoyed for generations to come.

To secure this level of investment means the park will have the potential to be among the best in the East Midlands and our thanks go to Forum members who gave valuable volunteer work and park users who gave us great feedback during consultations.

We must also congratulate volunteers for their efforts in the park’s World War One Living History event last weekend which attracted over 1,000 people.

The weapon firing demonstrations on the playing field and numerous infantry tents, exhibits and features were all brought to life brilliantly by the costume characters on show from The Great War Society.

Co-ordinated by Wyndham Park Forum and the Society, with the Council’s support, it showed another reason how one of our prize assets is truly appreciated by residents and visitors alike.