Newsflash: Grantham Hospital’s A&E unit WILL NOT be closing later in the evening amid confusion

Hospital bosses say they have not agreed to keep Grantham’s A&E unit open longer into the evening, despite a tweet from the leader of Lincolnshire County Council saying otherwise.

About an hour ago, Councillor Martin Hill sent out a tweet reading: “Pleased to say we have got agreement from the NHS that Grantham hospital will remain open to the public until 11.30pm 7 days a week.”

However, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust sent a tweet just minutes later to deny this, saying: “Just to confirm A&E at Grantham remains closed from 6.30pm - 9am, 7 days a week.”

This was backed up by a call from the Journal to the trust, which confirmed Grantham’s A&E department is to continue to close at 6.30pm each night and reopen at 9am each morning.