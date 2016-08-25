VIDEO: Vigil held outside Grantham Hospital in protest at night closure of A&E

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

About 50 people gathered outside Grantham Hospital last night to protest at the closure of the A&E department overnight.

The protesters received lots of support from motorists who honked their horns as they passed by.

The evening vigil held by people outside Grantham Hospital in protest at the partial closure of the A&E department.

Protesters have promised to gather outside the hospital every Wednesday night in a vigil while the A&E department is closed overnight.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has closed the A&E from 6.30pm to 9am every night for the next three months. It says the move was necessary because of a staff crisis at its other hospitals in Boston and Lincoln where staff have been transferred.

Greg Foster, who was at the vigil and collecting signatures for a petition, said: “The support we have got has been massive. The community is really pulling together. It’s getting better and the support is growing. Local businesses have been asking for the petitions. From small shops to big businesses, they are all willing to help. It’s been great.”

To sign the petition on-line go to www.tinyurl.com/savegranthama-e